Namibia suspends use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine due to concerns of HIV infection

Amid concerns of Sputnik V vaccine causing HIV in men, Namibia has also decided to suspend the use of the Russian vaccine.

The African country announced on Saturday that the health experts and government officials studied the reports of negative effects of the Sputnik vaccine and therefore decided to discontinue the use of Sputnik V.

This decision was "out of [an] abundance of caution that men [who] received Sputnik V may be at higher risk of contracting HIV," Namibia’s health ministry said in a statement.

Suspension of the vaccine in Namibia comes a few days after South African Health Product Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) declared that it will not be approving Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.

SAPHRA claimed that Sputnik V carries the risk of increasing risk of HIV infection among men. "Use of the Sputnik V vaccine in South Africa, a setting of a high HIV prevalence and incidence, may increase the risk of vaccinated males acquiring HIV," the South African Health Product Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) said in a statement.

However, the Russian manufacturer, Gamaleya Centre, has rubbished these reports and has called these claims to be ‘unfounded’, while vowing to bring evidence to prove SAPHRA wrong.

"Speculation regarding the association between adenovirus type-5 vectored vaccines and HIV transmission in high risk groups has been based on small-scale studies," it Gamaleya Centre in a statement.

The two countries, South Africa and Namibia, may have also taken the decision considering that these two African countries have high HIV prevalence rates, as per news agency Reuters.

Russian manufacturer has also refuted Namibia's suspension of the vaccine and has said that "Sputnik V remains one of the safest and most efficient vaccines against COVID-19 in use globally" as 250 clinical trials and 75 international publications have proved that the vaccine is safe for use against coronavirus.