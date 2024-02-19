Top 10 World News: Navalny's wife says Putin 'killed' him, Brazil Prez 'Persona Non Grata' in Israel, and more

Alexei Navalny's wife Yulia Navalnaya has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of her husband's death. In other news, Israel has declared Brazilian President Lula persona non grata over alleged antisemitic comments. In the Middle East, a Houthi missile has damaged a ship, as Hamas claims that over 6,000 fighters have been killed in the Gaza war.

Alexei Navalny's wife said in a video published on Monday (Feb 19) that President Vladimir Putin killed her husband and vowed to continue his work, while urging his supporters to support her.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Monday (Feb 19th) declared that Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is unwelcome in Israel until he retracts his remarks comparing the campaign against Hamas in Gaza to the Nazi genocide.

A missile attack by Houthi rebels on Sunday (Feb 18) severely damaged a Belize-flagged ship travelling through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait that connects the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group said that it estimates of losing about 6,000 of its fighters, according to news agency Reuters.

A landslide caused by heavy snowfall has killed 25 people and injured eight others in the eastern Afghan province of Nuristan, a disaster management ministry spokesman said Monday, raising an earlier toll.

A part of Indian protesting farmers has rejected a five-year contract to buy three types of pulses, maize, and cotton at the old Minimum Support Price (MSP).

USA’s National Weather Service issued a flood warning for all 37 million residents of California as the state braced for another spell of rainfall, wind and snowfall on Sunday (Feb 19), extending to Monday and Tuesday. Authorities also urged the residents to stay off the road and avoid travel in the early days of the week.

The Eiffel Tower, one of the world's top tourist attractions, was closed Monday (Feb 19) after staff went on strike, unions told AFP.

Roman Sharf, a Russian CEO, has won an autographed pair of Donald Trump's new golden sneakers, dubbed the "Never Surrender high-tops." He paid a winning bid of $9,000 for the shoes at Philadelphia's Sneaker Con.