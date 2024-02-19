Navalny’s wife says ‘Putin killed my husband’, Kremlin states investigation underway

Alexei Navalny's wife said in a video published on Monday (Feb 19) that President Vladimir Putin killed her husband and vowed to continue his work, while urging his supporters to support her.

Meanwhile, Kremlin said that the investigation into the circumstances around the Russian opposition leader's death is underway. It further slammed the "vulgar statements" over the Kremlin's responsibility for his death.

On being asked about the probe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, "It's ongoing, all the necessary actions are being carried out. At the moment, the results of the investigation have not been released, they are unknown."

West accuses Putin

The West has accused Russia of having involvement in the death of Navalny, the Russian opposition leader and staunch critic of Putin.

Some have even held Putin directly responsible for Navalny's death, with US President Joe Biden calling it "yet more proof of Putin's brutality".

Peskov further said that Moscow considered a series of "blatantly vulgar statements" about Navalny's death to be "absolutely unacceptable".

"In these conditions, when there is no information, it is absolutely unacceptable to make such blatantly vulgar remarks," Peskov said.

Navalny, Putin's most vocal critic, died Friday aged 47 in the Arctic prison colony where he was being held on charges widely seen as punishment for campaigning against Putin.

So far, the Russian authorities have refused to hand over the opposition leader's body to his relatives.

Navalny's widow Yulia:

"I will continue Alexei Navalny's work. Continue to fight for our country together with you...Against war and corruption...And I urge you to stand beside me."

Navalny's wife said that Putin killed her husband. In a video address published Monday, a tear-eyed Yulia Navalnaya said, "Three days ago, Vladimir Putin killed my husband, Alexei Navalny."

She also vowed to continue his work, calling on his supporters to support her. "I will continue the work for Alexei Navalny. I will continue to fight for the freedom of our country," Yulia said in the video. "And I call on you to stand by me."

Germany summons Russian ambassador

Germany on Monday summoned the Russian ambassador over Navalny's death, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said.

"The politically motivated proceedings against Alexei Navalny and against numerous other critics of the Russian government, and the inhumane prison conditions, show how brutally the Russian judiciary is cracking down on dissenters and the means President (Vladimir) Putin is using to suppress freedom of expression in Russia," the spokeswoman said.