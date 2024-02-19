Afghanistan: 25 killed in landslide caused by snow, more feared dead
File photo of deadly snowfall in Paryan district of Panjshir province/representative Photograph:(Reuters)
Story highlights
Afghanistan landslide tragedy: The death toll is expected to rise.
A landslide caused by heavy snowfall has killed 25 people and injured eight others in the eastern Afghan province of Nuristan, a disaster management ministry spokesman said Monday, raising an earlier toll.
"As a result of the landslide, some 25 people have been killed and eight injured," Janan Sayeq said in a video clip shared with media, adding to AFP that the death toll could rise.