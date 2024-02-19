Farmers' body in India rejects government's five-year MSP contract offer calling it diversion

A part of Indian protesting farmers has rejected a five-year contract to buy three types of pulses, maize, and cotton at the old Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which was leading the cause when farmer unions were protesting against farm laws in 2020-2021, said that the proposal is "diverting and the main demands of farmers".

As quoted in local media, SKM also asked for the purchase of "all crops (23, including the above five) with guaranteed procurement (as) promised in the BJP manifesto (before the) 2014 general election".

Two groups, the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the SKM (non-political), have not responded to the proposal made by the government on Sunday.

Notably, MSP is announced by the government at the beginning of the sowing season for certain crops on the basis of several factors. It aims at insuring agricultural producers against any sharp fall in farm prices.

Farmers in India, mostly from the states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, had called for a protest to demand a law guaranteeing MSP for crops.

Police have countered the protests, and attempted to stop the farmers' march which was said to be towards the Indian capital New Delhi.

The farmers are also demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, and more.

As quoted by India-based news agency PTI, here's what agriculture expert Anil Ghanwat said on the protest and farmers' demand for MSP guarantee law.

"The three farm laws that were passed (later withdrawn by the Centre in 2021) had no relation to MSP whatsoever, neither was it part of the farmers’ demand during the first agitation (back in 2020-2021)," he said.

It all came at a later stage. After the demand for MSP was raised, our committee (panel set up by the Supreme Court to study three farm laws) said that it is unimplementable for the government to give MSP on every crop," Ghanwat added. VIDEO | Here’s what agriculture expert Anil Ghanwat said on farmers' protest and their demand for MSP guarantee law.



“The three farm laws that were passed (later withdrawn by the Centre in 2021) had no relation to MSP whatsoever, neither was it part of the farmers’ demand during… pic.twitter.com/5JjC9aON1O — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 19, 2024 × While talking about the farmers' protest, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal sais, "It is sad that the farmers had to take to the streets once again. I also urge the State Government - when you formed the Government, you promised Punjabis that you would give MSP on 23 crops, regardless of whether the Centre does the same...I ask the farmer unions, do demand from the Centre but why are you not making demands from the State Government too?..."