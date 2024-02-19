Flood warning issued for entire California, 37mn residents advised to stay off-road

USA’s National Weather Service issued a flood warning for all 37 million residents of California as the state braced for another spell of rainfall, wind and snowfall on Sunday (Feb 19), extending to Monday and Tuesday. Authorities also urged the residents to stay off the road and avoid travel in the early days of the week.

The first wave hit the Golden State on Saturday (Feb 17), showering half an inch of rain at lower elevations and more at higher elevations.

Flood warnings placed special emphasis on areas like San Francisco, Monterey, Chico and Fresno; Central California cities including Santa Barbara, Los Angeles and Temecula; and San Diego in Southern California.

Lower elevation areas are predicted to receive two to five inches of rainfall while higher areas may get up to eight inches.

"Be prepared to sustain yourself and your household for multiple days if you choose not to evacuate, as you may not be able to leave the area and emergency responders may not be able to access your property in the event of road damage, flooding or debris," Santa Barabara County officials said in a press release Saturday.

The first round of rain began across central California early Saturday evening and the second storm Sunday was slow-moving, which will ramp up the potential for significant flooding.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom in action mode

On Sunday, Gavin Newsom activated the state’s operations centre. “Our state is taking this next storm seriously, and we ask all Californians to take steps now to prepare,” he said in a news release.

He also directed emergency services to be on their toes and respond to distress calls immediately.

Snow expected in higher areas

Meanwhile, higher elevation areas were bracing for snow through Wednesday.

“Heaviest snowfall will be tonight into Monday morning. Sierra travel will be difficult with possible road closures, chain controls and reduced visibilities,” forecasters said on X.

A Winter Storm Warning was also issued for the Greater Lake Tahoe area, including the Sierra passes through Wednesday morning.

Authorities warned residents to prepare for increased traffic, longer commutes and possible delays.