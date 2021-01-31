Top 10 world news: Navalny's wife detained, France protests, and more

Russian police detained Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, at an unauthorised protest in Moscow on Sunday, along with thousands of other supporters of Alexei Navalny. In France, too, demonstrators took to streets to protest against the new security bill.

Navalny's wife among thousands held as Russian police clamp down on protests

Russian police detained Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, at an unauthorised protest in Moscow on Sunday.

Indonesia plane crash: Family sues Boeing for flying 'faulty' airplane

A family who lost their relatives to the Indonesian plane crash have filed a legal case against Boeing alleging them of flying a "defective and unreasonably dangerous" aircraft.

UK to apply for Asia-Pacific free trade bloc membership

Britain is set to formally apply to join the 11-nation free-trade bloc of Asia-Pacific countries weeks after leaving the European single market with its departure from the EU.

Vietnam's anti-corruption czar crowned party chief again after secretive congress

Vietnam's ruling Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong was re-elected most powerful man of the country on Sunday.

Israel to send 5,000 vaccine doses to Palestinians: Health ministry

Nearly 5,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines will be sent to the Palestinian Authority to make sure medical personnel can be inoculated.

UK's Queen may host Biden at Buckingham Palace before G7 summit in June

The Sunday Times newspaper described the event as as a "soft power" reception, adding the Queen would be joined by the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Fugitive ex-leader of Ethiopia's Tigray region vows 'extended resistance'

The former ruling party in Ethiopia`s northern region of Tigray is committed to "extended resistance", according to an audio message purporting to be from its leader, who accused federal government forces and their allies of rape and looting.

One dead, five missing as fresh cyclone batters Fiji

Cyclone Ana, a Category Two storm, slammed into the South Pacific island nation with winds up to 140 kilometres an hour (87 mph) and heavy rain, causing widespread flooding.

Russia begins supplying Sputnik V doses to rebel-held area despite Ukraine ban

Ukraine's government is planning to receive shipments of Western-made vaccines from February and has prohibited the use of Russia's Sputnik V.

Pics- For freedom: France takes to streets against new security bill

A fresh wave of protests broke out in several cities of France against the new security bill. The protestors clashed with the police during these demonstrations, which ended with water jets and messages against the government.