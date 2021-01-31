For freedom: France takes to streets against new security bill
A fresh wave of protests broke out in several cities of France against the new security bill. The protestors clashed with the police during these demonstrations, which ended with water jets and messages against the government
Thousands of locals took to streets across France to protest against the new security bill, which they think will restrict filming of police officers and posting their images and videos, showing police brutality, on social media.
Yellow vest
Activists from the famous movement group 'yellow vest' were also seen protesting on the streets claiming the new bill to be unfair and in favour of police brutality.
Messages of protest
People turned up with several placards and signboards with slogans such as 'We are the last generation of free me', 'freedom', 'Blurred police, blind justice' and more of such
Water games
Protestors had to face water jets during the rallies, as the police tried to control the overgrowing crowd.
To Macron...
A protestor wearing a yellow vest holds a heart-shaped pillow reading "Macron, I hate you with all my heart" during one of the demonstrations.
Destitution
A demonstrator stands on the Monument to the Republic, topped by a statue of Marianne, with 'destitution' reading on a banner.
All about rave
Young people of the country also used this opportunity to ask for freedom to hold rave parties in the country, after the French Police had shut down a rave party in Brittany which was being attended by nearly 2,400 people at the start of this year.