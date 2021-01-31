Indonesia plane crash: Family sues Boeing for flying 'faulty' airplane

A family who lost their relatives to the Indonesian plane crash have filed a legal case against Boeing alleging them of flying a "defective and unreasonably dangerous" aircraft.

The Sriwijaya Air flight (SJ-182) crashed into the depths of Java Sea minutes after its takeoff from the Jakarta airport, earlier this month The aircraft had 62 people on board at the time of the crash.

An Indonesian family has now sued Boeing at circuit court of Cook county in Illinois. The family lost three members to the deadly crash.

Represented by Wisner Law Firm, the family has alleged the Boeing 737-500 aircraft was defective in more way than one before the takeoff, and the damages were ignored by the company.

The lawsuit claims there is a possibility of faulty autothrottle system — a system responsible for controlling engine power automatically. It also alleges fault in the flight control system.

As per the submitted document, it has been alleged that there was possible corrosion on 'the engine bleed-air fifth stage check valve… causing it to become stuck in the open position during flight, resulting in an uncontrollable compressor stall'.

For now, the authorities and search party has failed to find the cockpit voice recorder through which the investigators can hear the conversation between the pilots and get details of what went wrong within minutes of takeoff.

However, the plane's flight data recorder has been recovered and is being investigated.

The law firm has reported that while only one Indonesian family has filed a legal case yet, the company is in contact with other families who have lost members in this deadly crash.

"Our thoughts are with the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 crew, passengers and their families. Boeing technical experts are assisting with the investigation and we continue to offer any support needed during this difficult time," Boeing said in a statement.