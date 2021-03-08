Top 10 World News: Myanmar military isolated, Harry-Meghan interview, more

Myanmar military junta is getting increasing isolated on global statge. Australia on Monday suspended defence ties with Myanmar over military coup. Meanwhile, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte started another controversy by appealing tp 'finish off communists'. In other news, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle created a stir as they gave a tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey. Read this and more in our Top 10 World News brief.

Australia suspends defence ties with Myanmar over military coup

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Monday that Australian diplomats only had access to economic policy adviser Sean Turnell twice since he was detained in early February

UKPNP chairman: Parts of Jammu & Kashmir illegally held by Pakistan since 1947





Speaking at a press conference at Geneva on human rights violations in Pakistan and the occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, he said UKPNP is opposed to the use of religion as a weapon and terrorism as a foreign policy tool

'Finish off communists': Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte orders to kill rebels





Human Rights groups are outraged over the deaths of what they said were legitimate activists under the guise of counter-insurgency operations, which came two days after Duterte told security forces they could kill rebels if they were holding a gun and to ignore human rights

Royal concerns on Archie's skin colour to having suicidal thoughts, Meghan Markle tells all in Oprah interview

As the couple stepped back from their “royal duties” last year, Meghan revealed how baby Archie, before he was born, raised concerns among the royals of how dark his skin will be, and whether they will consider making him a prince, among many other things

Yemen's Houthi rebels target Saudi Arabia's Aramco oil facilities

The Saudi energy ministry said an oil storage yard at Ras Tanura, the site of an oil refinery and the world’s biggest offshore oil loading facility was attacked with a drone.

'Peace is more powerful than war': Pope Francis ends epic Iraq tour

During Francis's trip, the first-ever papal visit to Iraq, he toured four cities, including Mosul, the former Islamic State stronghold where vast areas still lie in ruins, telling Iraqis that "peace is more powerful than war."

White House orders review of campus sexual misconduct rules changed by Trump





A Biden executive order he will sign later on Monday will direct the US Education Department to review all its existing regulations, orders, guidance, and 'policies for consistency with the administration’s policy to guarantee education free from sexual violence', according to a White House fact sheet provided Sunday night

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott ties knot with science teacher





The marriage to Dan Jewett, a Seattle science teacher, was mentioned in a post on the website for the philanthropic organization The Giving Pledge, in which Jewett said he would be signing on to Scott's commitment to give away most of her wealth

Activists paint barriers with names of femicide victims in Mexico





Near the front of the colonial-era building that serves as the president's offices, activists wrote: "Victims of Femicide" in huge letters across the top of the barriers, with the names of many women scrawled underneath

Iceland records 20,000 earthquakes in a week; country braces for volcanic eruption

The region has been under increased surveillance due to an unusual number of smaller tremors since the quake on February 24, which was felt in Reykjavik, and large parts of western Iceland.