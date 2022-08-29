Top 10 world news: Moqtada al-Sadr quits politics, NASA postpones Artemis 1 launch & more

One of the most influential leaders in Iraq, Moqtada al-Sadr on Monday announced via Twitter that he was quitting politics. The announcement led to total chaos in the capital city of Baghdad. Meanwhile, NASA's highly ambitious Artemis 1 mission was suspended indefinitely after the SLS developed some technical issues. Read these and more below.

Iraq: Protests and firing after Sadr's political exit, army declares curfew

Iraqi army has declared a nationwide curfew after supporters of Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr stormed government buildings in Baghdad's Green Zone. The curfew will come into effect from 7 pm local time (1600 GMT) on Monday, August 29. The protests erupted on the same day of declaration from Sadr of a political exit.

NASA postpones Artemis-1 launch due to technical reasons

NASA has postponed the delay-stricken launch of Artemis-1 mission due to technical reasons. Preparations were on for the launch on Monday (August 29). However, the countdown clock was put on hold 40 minutes from the launch. The lift-off was scheduled to take place at 1803 IST.

Amid a spike in Covid cases, China closes world's largest electronic market in Shenzhen

Amid rising coronavirus cases, the Chinese authorities on Monday announced the closing of the world's largest electronics market of Huaqiangbei in Shenzhen. The closure follows President Xi Jinping's highly criticised 'zero-Covid tolerance' policy.

Terrible winters await Europe for the next 5-10 years, warns Belgian Energy Minister

Europe is reeling under a major energy crisis in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war. Now, Belgian Energy Minister Tinne Van der Straeten has shot off a warning that the continent faces terrible winters for the next 5-10 years if no cap is put on the gas prices.

Fortunes of America’s richest people slashed by $78bn after Fed chief Powell's speech

During his speech, which was eight minutes long, Powell pointed out that the US central bank will keep raising interest rates and probably leave them elevated for a while to reduce inflation.

Libya crisis: Why did deadly battles erupt across Tripoli?

Rival factions battled across Libya's capital in the worst fighting there in two years as a months-long political standoff burst into urban warfare that threatens to escalate into a wider conflict. Understand why the conflict erupted.

After Twitter announced pre-bunking, Google starts experimenting with the same

Google is working with social scientists from Cambridge University, experimenting on a feature called 'pre-bunking'. As the name suggests, Google is attempting to get ahead of misleading narratives and debunk the lies before they can spread further.

A day after Dell, Ericsson and Nokia announce plans to wind operations in Russia

Telecom companies Ericsson and Nokia have given deadlines for exiting the Russian market. While the Swedish giant will be winding down its operations in the coming months, its Finnish rival Nokia will bring down shutters by the year-end.

Britney Spears recounts horrors of conservatorship in new audio clip, deletes it later

Days after releasing her new single with Sir Elton John, Britney Spears posted a brutally honest 22-minute long audio clip on her Youtube and Twitter pages detailing the horrors of conservatorship. The clip, however, was deleted later.

Virat Kohli gifts signed jersey to Pakistan pacer, wins hearts with his heartwarming gesture - WATCH

Team India superstar Virat Kohli won the hearts of many with his brilliant gesture for Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf after the blockbuster clash between the two sides in Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday (August 28). Kohli gifted a signed jersey to Rauf following India's five-wicket victory against Babar Azam & Co. at the Dubai International Stadium.

