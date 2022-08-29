Virat Kohli gifts signed jersey to Pakistan pacer, wins hearts with his heartwarming gesture - WATCH

Team India superstar Virat Kohli won the hearts of many with his brilliant gesture for Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf after the blockbuster clash between the two sides in Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday (August 28). Kohli gifted a signed jersey to Rauf following India's five-wicket victory against Babar Azam & Co. at the Dubai International Stadium.

It was an intense clash between the two arch-rivals as the game went down the wire with India pulling off a thrilling win courtesy of Hardik Pandya's brilliant knock. After bundling out Pakistan for 147 runs, India were in a tricky spot in their run-chase as they found themselves reeling on 89/4 in the 15th over.

However, Pandya joined forces with Ravindra Jadeja in the middle and took India home comfortably. The duo added 49 runs for the fifth wicket before Jadeja was dismissed on the first ball of the 20th over. Pandya then finished off the proceedings in style with a six to hand India their first win of the tournament.

Kohli, who was making his 100th appearance for India in T20Is, also looked in fine form as he scored 35 off 34 balls in the game. Post the match, the former India captain was spotted signing an India jersey for Pakistan pacer Rauf. His gesture was lauded by many on social media.

moments like these shine bright



A heartwarming gesture by @imVkohli as he hands over a signed jersey to Pakistan's Haris Rauf post the #INDvPAK game #TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2022

Earlier, in the build-up to the much-anticipated clash, Indian players were seen exchanging pleasantries with the Pakistan players. The likes of Kohli, KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal also met injured Shaheen Shah Afridi and wished him well for his recovery.

Kohli and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma both also caught up with Pakistan captain Babar Azam ahead of the game. Babar had admitted he was 'touched' by Indian players' gesture for Afridi.