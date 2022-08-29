Welcome to the club: Ross Taylor wishes Virat Kohli on completing 100th T20I, former India captain responds

Virat Kohli on Sunday (August 28) became the first-ever Indian cricketer to complete 100 matches in each format of the game. Kohli added another feat to his list of achievements as he reached the triple-figure mark in T20Is after taking the field against Pakistan in India's Asia Cup 2022 opener on Sunday (August 28).

While Kohli is the first Indian to play a hundred or more matches in Tests, ODIs and T20Is, he is the second player in world cricket after New Zealand legend Ross Taylor to complete the rare milestone. Taylor, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, played 112 Tests, 236 ODIs and 102 T20Is in his international career.

Being the only member of the elite club, Taylor welcomed Kohli to it with a heartfelt wish on social media. Interestingly, Taylor had shared the dressing room with Kohli at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Congratulations @virat.kohli on your 100th T20 game for India. Welcome to the club. I look forward to watching many more of your games in the years to come!," Taylor wrote in a post on Instagram

Kohli was quick to notice Taylor's post for him and left a classy reply in the comments section. "Thanks Rosco. Some vintage pictures in there. Hope you and the family are well my man," wrote the former India captain.

All eye were on Kohli ahead of his 100th T20I for India as the senior batter was making his comeback after a short hiatus from cricket. Kohli ooked in fine touch as he scored 35 off 34 balls on a difficut track but failed to onvert his good start into a big score.

India defeated Pakistan by 5 wicket after successfully chasing down the target of 148 runs with brilliant knocks from Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. While Pandya scored an unbeaten33 off just 17 balls, inclduing the winning runs in the final over, Jadeja notched up 35 off 29 balls.

With the win, India have moved to the top of Group A and will next face Hong Kong in their second match of the tournament on Wednesday (August 31).