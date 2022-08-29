'You can't have a spinner bowling..': Pakistan legend Wasim Akram points out Babar Azam's mistake vs India

India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in a last-over thriller to get their Asia Cup 2022 campaign underway with a win at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. India chased down the target of 148 runs with two balls to spare with the help of match-winning knocks from Hardik Pandya (33) and Ravindra Jadeja (35).

It was a thrilling encounter between the two sides which went down the wire with Pandya taking India home in style with a six against spinner Mohammad Nawaz on the fourth ball of the final over. Nawaz was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with three wickets but was handed an improbable task to defend seven runs in the 20th over.

Nawaz started the over brilliantly by removing Jadeja on the very first delivery and gave away just 1 run off the next two balls to leave Pandya with 6 to get off the last three balls. However, a cool and calm Pandya smashed a six to seal the deal for the Men in Blue and got them off to a winning start.

The legendary Wasim Akram lauded the Pakistan bowlers for their superb show in the game and reserved special praise for young pacer Naseem Shah, who delivered a fine spell despite struggling with cramps. However, Akram pointed out a crucial mistake by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam which cost the team.

Akram said Babar should have let Nawaz finish his quota of four overs by the end of the 13-14th over as a spinner should not have been bowling in the death overs for the team. Nawaz bowled the 20th over as Pakistan had no other bowling options.

"I like this T20 type of pitch. I enjoyed watching bowlers bowl bouncers and getting wickets, both sides. It was a good cricketing game that went down to the wire till the last over. Babar made one mistake. He should have had Nawaz bowl the 13th or 14th over. It was too late. You can't have a spinner in T20s bowling in the last 3 to 4 overs, especially against the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya," Akram said on Star Sports.

"He is a very clever bowler, Nawaz. He had just bowled the straighter one, got the inside edge. Well done India. They won the game. Congratulations. But I was impressed by Pakistan's bowler. Dahani, playing his 3rd or 4th game, Naseem Shah, 20-21 years-old playing his first game, Haris Rauf has been consistent for Pakistan and every bowler tried their heart out. You can see that the future is bright for Pakistan as far as fast bowling is concerned," he added.

Pakistan pacers impressed with their consistent pace and precision in the game against India. Debutant Shah was the best among the lot as he bowled a terrific first over and returned with figures of 2/27 in his 4 overs. However, India managed to get the better of their arch-rivals and are off to a winning start in the tourament.