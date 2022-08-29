'Champion': Virat Kohli hails Hardik Pandya after all-rounder's match-winning heroics against Pakistan

Former India captain Virat Kohli lauded all-rounder Hardik Pandya after his match-winning heroics against Pakistan in the team's Asia Cup 2022 opener on Sunday (August 28). Pandya shone with the bat and the ball as India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in a last-over thriller at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Pandya delivered an exceptional spell with the ball to finish with figures of 3/25 in his four overs before playing a match-winning knock of unbeaten 33 off just 17 balls to take India home in the pressure run chase. Pandya came out to bat at number six and remained unbeaten till the end to take India over the line in style with a six in the final over.

India were in a tricky spot in their pursuit of the target of 149 runs at 89/4 in the 15th over when Pandya joined Ravindra Jadeja in the middle. The duo shared a 52-run stand for the fifth wicket and took India closer to the victory line before Jadeja ended up losing his wicket on the very first delivery of the final over.

However, with 7 to get off the final five balls, Pandya showed nerves of steel and smacked a six on the 4th delivery from Mohammad Nawaz to help India win with two balls to spare. Hardik was praised by many, including his teammate and former captain Kohli, who took to his Instagram story to hail him as a champion.

It was one of the best performances from Pandya in the blue jersey as he once again proved why he is one of the best all-rounders in white-ball cricket at present. After bagging the Man of the Match award for his impressive outing, Pandya recalled India's clash against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2018 where he had to be stretchered off after an injury and expressed gratitude over his redemption.

"I was recalling everything. I was taken out on a stretcher. The same dressing room. You know, you feel a sense of achievement because the things that have happened and after that getting an opportunity like this... so the journey is very beautiful," Pandya told Jadeja in a video shared by BCCI.

"In the last over, seven runs didn't seem too much for me because it was a left-arm spinner and five fielders were in. So all that didn't matter to me because even if there were 10 fielders outside, I had to hit," he added.