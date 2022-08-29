Asia Cup: Hardik's savage response to Dinesh Karthik in last-over of IND vs PAK thriller goes viral - watch

Hardik Pandya was the star performer for Team India when they opened their campaign in the Asia Cup 2022 edition, locking horns with Babar Azam's Pakistan at the Duvai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Sunday evening (August 28). After Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 4 for 26 and Hardik's 3-fer dismissed Pakistan for 147 in 19.5 overs, as Men in Blue opted to bowl first, India rode on Ravindra Jadeja's 29-ball 35 and Hardik's 17-ball 33 not out to achieve a thrilling five-wicket win infront of a jam-packed crowd at the venue.

Hardik came out to bat with India reduced to 89-4, following spinner Mohammad Nawaz's twin strikes, in the 15th over of the run-chase. He stitched a valuable 52-run stand for the fifth-wicket with Jadeja before losing his partner on the first ball of the last over, with 7 required for a victory. Jadeja went for the aerial shot but didn't connect as Nawaz struck once again to bring the match alive. With Dinesh Karthik coming in, preferred over Rishabh Pant in the playing XI, he gave the strike to Hardik on the next ball. The 28-year-old drove the following delivery powerfully but failed to close the game. With six required off three deliveries, Karthik said something to Hardik whose confident nod went viral in no time. On the next ball, the all-rounder connected and slammed a huge six over long-on to finish the run-chase in style.

Here's the video of Hardik's savage response to DK:

At the post-match presentation, Hardik opined, "In bowling, it's important to assess the situations and use your weapons. For me, bowling short and the hard lengths have been my strengths. It's about using them well and asking the right questions to make the batters commit a mistake. In a chase like this, you always plan over-by-over. I always knew that there is one young bowler and also one left-arm spinner. We only needed 7 off the last over but even if we needed 15, I'd have fancied myself. I know the bowler is under more pressure than me in the 20th over. I try to keep things simple."

India will next face Hong Kong on Wednesday (August 31) at the same venue before the action moves to the Super Four round in the 2022 Asia Cup, in the UAE.