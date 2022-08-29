'It was a nothing shot': Gautam Gambhir slams Virat Kohli for his dismissal against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has slammed senior batter Virat Kohli for his disappointing dismissal against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday (August 28). All eyes were on Kohli as he made his comeback for the Indian team after taking a short break following the conclusion of the team's tour of England last month.

Kohli, who made his 100th appearance for India in the game, contributed with a crucial knock of 35 runs as he helped India chase down the target of 148 runs with two balls to spare and seal a five-wicket win. While he looked in decent touch, Kohli once again failed to convert his start into a big score.

The under-fire batter, who had recently endured criticism from all corners over his poor form, looked in fine rhythm and played some brilliant strokes en route to his 35 off 34 balls. However, he would have been disappointed by the way he got dismissed after playing a poor shot.

Gambhir slammed Kohli for throwing his wicket away in quick succession after Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's departure. India got off to a shaky start in the 148-run chase as they lost opener KL Rahul on a duck in the very first over before Kohli and Rohit survived brilliant spells from Naseem Shah and Sahnawaz Dahani.

Kohli and Rohit added 49 runs for the second wicket after Rahul's early departure before the duo got out in a similar fashion, getting caught by Iftikhar Ahmed off the bowling of Mohammad Nawaz. Gambhir said Kohli would have been disappointed by the way he got out and should have played more sensibly after witnessing Rohit depart on the other end.

"He (Kohli) will be extremely disappointed because Rohit Sharma's wicket had just fallen and after that if you play a shot like that, it is good a youngster did not play that shot. There would have been a lot of criticism if a youngster had played that kind of shot," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

"I am sure the number of runs he has scored in international cricket. When he sees this shot he will tell himself that the shot was not required. You played 34 balls and scored 35 runs, your captain had just gotten out, if you had built your innings a little more, things might have become easier," he added.

It was a half-hearted attempt from Kohli, who tried to go for a lofted shot on a tossed-up delivery from Nawaz but his execution was far from perfect. The ball went straight into the hands of Iftikhar, marking the end of Kohli's innings. Gambhir said he would have been happy if Kohli got out trying to smack a six but his shot was a 'nothing shot'.

"It is T20 cricket, you think at times that you should back your instincts and you did that, but it is a frustrating shot because it was a nothing shot. If you were looking to hit a six and had gotten out, there is no problem with that, because you are trying to play a big shot," said Gambhir.

"Here neither did you try to hit a six nor did you find a gap. Literally, it was a nothing shot, probably that is why he will be even more disappointed," he added.

Nonetheless, Kohli's dismissal didn't cost India as Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 33 off 17 balls laced with 4 fours and a solitary six helped India get over the line comfortably in the thrilling last-over run-chase.