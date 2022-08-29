Amid a spike in Covid cases, China closes world's largest electronic market in Shenzhen

Amid rising coronavirus cases, the Chinese authorities on Monday announced the closing of the world's largest electronics market of Huaqiangbei in Shenzhen. The closure follows President Xi Jinping's highly criticised 'zero-Covid tolerance' policy.

Reportedly, the market was closed after authorities observed nine symptomatic and two asymptomatic cases from testing conducted the previous day.

Accordingly, the market will remain closed till Thursday and workers are expected to work from home and get routinely tested.

Moreover, big tech companies such as Huawei, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp and Foxconn Technology Group have been advised by the authorities to restrict the movement of their employees.

The effect of the closure of cities

The Covid cases have been spiralling out of control in China despite the majority of the populace being inoculated. Government estimates stated that the cases could touch the peak of 20,000 next month.

As reported extensively by WION, China's 'zero-Covid tolerance' strategy has been one of the primary reasons why it has lagged in economic recovery.

For months, the tough lockdown measures imposed by the Communist Party of China (CCP) led to a dip in manufacturing as factories and offices remain closed for prolonged periods.

The direct consequence of the closure has been on the economy which only grew by a tiny 0.4 per cent in the quarter gone by. Such has been the condition that Politburo has given up on the 5.5 per cent economic growth rate forecast by the year-end.

Shenzhen and its history

It is pertinent to note that Shenzhen was one of the first four Special Economic Zones (SEZs) to be established in China. It is also the birthplace of global mobile giant Huawei. The Huaqiangbei district invites the attention of tourists and technology aficionados who flock to the numerous stalls in the area to procure electronic goods.

Historically, Shenzhen was a fishing market. However, after Chinese President Deng Xiaoping took the centre stage, the fortunes of the city changed. The establishment of Huawei in 1987 by rem Zhengfei was the turning point and since then, the city has grown immensely, referred to as the 'Shenzhen speed'.

