NASA postpones Artemis-1 launch due to technical reasons

NASA has postponed the delay-stricken launch of Artemis-1 mission due to technical reasons. Preparations were on for the launch on Monday (August 29). However, the countdown clock was put on hold 40 minutes from the launch. The lift-off was scheduled to take place at 1803 IST.

The US space agency cited a problem detected on one of the rocket's main engines, after launch teams had begun filling the rocket's core fuel tanks with super-cooled liquid oxygen and hydrogen propellants.

NASA did not give a new launch date but said its first available backup launch opportunity was set for Friday, September 2.

"The launch of #Artemis I is no longer happening today as teams work through an issue with an engine bleed. Teams will continue to gather data, and we will keep you posted on the timing of the next launch attempt," NASA tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

Artemis missions represent a new era in NASA's spacefaring endevours. The mission will take astronauts to the Moon again. When it will be launched, NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) will carry a test capsule called Orion, into space. SLS is the most powerful vehicle developed by NASA. In first mission the Orion capsule will be uncrewed.

