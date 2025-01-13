As the world's largest spiritual gathering, the Maha Kumbh 2025, began on Monday (Jan 13) in India's Prayagraj, over 15 million devotees took a holy dip at the Sangam on the first day to mark its beginning.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, in a big push towards the ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Hamas and Israel, mediator Qatar has handed a “final” draft of the deal to both the parties, Reuters reported, citing an official.

In other news, amid the ongoing tensions between Delhi and Beijing, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi said on Monday (Jan 13) that the situation across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is "sensitive but stable".

Click on the headlines to read the full stories.

Advertisment

Maha Kumbh Mela: Over 15 million take holy dip on first day to begin world's biggest spiritual gathering

As the world's largest spiritual gathering, Maha Kumbh Mela begins on Monday (Jan 13) in India's Prayagraj, over 15 million devotees took a holy dip on the first day to mark its beginning.

Advertisment

'Breakthrough,' Qatar presents Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal draft to Israel, Hamas

In a big push towards the ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Hamas and Israel, mediator Qatar has handed a “final” draft of the deal to both the parties, Reuters reported, citing an official.

Situation across LAC 'sensitive but stable': Indian army chief says patrolling, grazing restarted

Amid the ongoing tensions between Delhi and Beijing, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi said on Monday (Jan 13) that the situation across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is "sensitive but stable".

39 per cent of job skills to be outdated by 2030, warns WEF

Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming the global job market, with the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Future of Jobs Report 2025 highlighting both opportunities and challenges.

'Few anomalies': Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin calls off rocket launch

Blue Origin, the space company founded by Jeff Bezos, postponed the much-anticipated maiden launch of its New Glenn rocket on Monday (Jan 13) due to last-minute technical problems. The launch, scheduled for 08:15 GMT, was called off just six minutes before the liftoff.

250 people reunited with families on the first day of Maha Kumbh 2025

On the first day of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, over 250 individuals, separated from their families amid the dense crowd, were safely reunited through the swift and organised efforts of the fair administration.

Los Angeles wildfires: What caused the Pacific Palisades blaze? New analysis reveals THIS connection

As Los Angeles continues to battle the wildfires that killed at least 24 people, destroyed 12,000 homes, scorched grounds of 40,000 acres of land, and forced millions of people to evacuate, the major question that arises now is what ignited these blazes.

'Factually incorrect,' Indian minister calls out Zuckerberg over false claim about 2024 election results

India's Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday (Jan 13) called out Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for making an inaccurate claim about India’s 2024 elections.

IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer creates unique record as Punjab Kings captain

India batter Shreyas Iyer created a unique record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after being named the skipper of Punjab Kings (PBKS). With the announcement, Iyer became the first Indian player to lead three different teams in the IPL. Iyer had previously led the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as well.

Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh to play Jaswant Singh Khalra, who exposed thousands of murders

Diljit Dosanjh's Punjab 95 has been in the talks for a year, and the movie may hit the screens in February. The actor, who recently wrapped his Dil-Luminati tour in India, is now gearing up for the release of his next movie, which is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.