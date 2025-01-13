Amid the ongoing tensions between Delhi and Beijing, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday (Jan 13) said that the situation across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is "sensitive but stable".

Advertisment

While speaking on the disengagement efforts along the India-China border, the army chief said our deployment is balanced and robust.

He further said that patrolling and grazing have started in traditional areas of Depsang and Demchok in eastern Ladakh and are taking place as per routine.

Also read: China justifies move to build world’s biggest dam over Brahmaputra, says it won't affect water flow to India

Advertisment

"In October, the situation in Depsang and Demchok in Eastern Ladakh was resolved. The patrolling of traditional areas in these two sub-sectors has commenced. Similarly, traditional grazing has also commenced in these two areas," General Dwivedi said.

"I have authorized all my co-commanders to handle these issues at the ground level with respect to patrolling and grazing so that these trivial issues can be resolved at the military level itself," he added.

Further, he stressed that our deployment along LAC is "balanced and robust".

Advertisment

"We are well poised to deal with any situation. A focus capability development for northern borders enabled the infusion of niche technology into a war-fighting system," the army chief said.

Also read: India reacts to China creating 'so-called counties', says lodged a 'solemn protest' with Chinese side

60 per cent of terrorists eliminated in J&K were from Pakistan

While speaking on Jammu and Kashmir, the army chief said that the situation there is currently under control, however, infiltration attempts from across the border are continuing.

“Ceasefire along the Line of Control with Pakistan is holding up, but infiltration attempts are continuing,” he said.

General Dwivedi added that the terror infrastructure remains intact in Pakistan as they continue to support cross-border terrorism.

Also read: China declares two new counties, one of them includes large parts of India's Aksai Chin

He stressed that, "60 per cent of the terrorists eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir last year were from Pakistan".

"80 per cent of the terrorists active in the state are also Pakistanis at a time when we are moving towards tourism from terrorism," Dwivedi said.

(With inputs from agencies)