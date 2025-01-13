India batter Shreyas Iyer created a unique record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after being named the skipper of Punjab Kings (PBKS). With the announcement, Iyer became the first Indian player to lead three different teams in the IPL. Iyer had previously led Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as well.

Shreyas Iyer in IPL

Iyer started his IPL career with DC in 2015 and was named the skipper mid-way in 2018 season. Under him Delhi made the playoffs each on the three seasons (2018, 2019 and 2020) and finished runners-up in the 2020 season - their best performance in the league. He stayed with DC till 2021 season.

Iyer then joined KKR as the skipper from 2022 season onwards,. He didn't play 2023 season due to injury but led the team to title in 2024 season.

PBKS spent a whopping INR 26.75 crore (US $3.18 million approx) at the IPL 2025 mega auction to buy Iyer - making him the second most expensive player in the league history.

PBKS have never won an IPL title and they'd like to change that fact with Iyer at helm now. Iyer is also one of only eight captains to win an IPL trophy.

"I am honoured that the team has reposed its faith in me. I am looking forward to working again with coach [Ricky] Ponting," Iyer said in the release by PBKS announcing his captaincy. "The team looks strong, with a great mix of potential and proven performers. I hope to repay the faith shown by the management to deliver our maiden title."

This year, he has been effective as Mumbai team captain in the domestic T20 tournament Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and led them to the title win as well, Additionally, Iyer was part of Mumbai team which won Ranji Trophy and Irani Trophy as well.