India vs Pakistan is the mother of all battles and, without a doubt, remains the most-watched and talked-about rivalry in world cricket. Meanwhile, the OTT giant Netflix is launching a new documentary named ‘The Greatest Rivalry – India vs Pakistan’, featuring several top former cricketers, including Virender Sehwag, Shoaib Akhtar, Sourav Ganguly and others.

Two nations. One epic Rivalry. 1.6 Billion prayers.

Come witness the thrill of a legacy like no other in The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan, arriving on 7th February, only on Netflix.#TheGreatestRivalryIndiaVsPakistanOnNetflix #TheGreatestRivalryIndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/zva657sI3i — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 13, 2025

Ahead of the marquee India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai (on February 23), the fans can watch and relive some of the greatest moments recorded (in this documentary), set for a February 7 release.

The drama, emotion and the highest stakes instantly make this a classic for viewers. The fans can expect to watch behind the scenes of some of the greatest contests between two Asian powerhouses, with those being part of it, detailing what happened on the ground on that day.

In this ‘The Greatest Rivalry – India vs Pakistan’ documentary, the viewers will also see several ex-cricketers narrating lesser-known-tales of the first One Day game between the two countries, with legends across borders – Sunil Gavaskar and Akhtar lending their voices. Interviews of the just-retired Ravichandran Ashwin and ex-Pakistan legends like Waqar Younis, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Javid Miandad also highlight this documentary.

Time for action

Pakistan was the standalone host of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 until the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) sent an official refusal of not sending their team across the border (due to security reasons), forcing the PCB to agree to a hybrid model, first suggested and then forced upon by the apex body (the ICC).

After much deliberation and delay, Pakistan agreed to rope in Dubai (UAE) as the neutral venue.

The saga didn’t end there.

In return for accepting the model, the PCB made ICC and BCCI agree to their terms, which suggests that how India will not travel to Pakistan for any ICC or ACC event until the end of the current FTP cycle (which ends in 2027), Pakistan will also not come and play in India.

While Pakistan is not hosting any multi-team tournament after Champions Trophy 2025, India will stage several, including this year’s Women’s ODI World Cup, alongside co-hosting the 2026 T20 World Cup with Sri Lanka. The 2025 Asia Cup is also scheduled in India.

In all cases, either of the teams will play at a neutral venue, which the host nation picks.

Shifting the focus to cricket, India and Pakistan will gear up for another blockbuster clash. Though India’s head-to-head record against Pakistan in Dubai favours them, Pakistan’s record win tally (three out of five) against their arch-rivals in this competition gives them the edge.

