Champions Trophy 2025 host Pakistan has an edge over India, former seamer Mohammad Amir claimed. Amir says Pakistan’s historic ODI series win against Australia Down Under and in South Africa boosted their confidence heading into the eight-team tournament, giving them the upper hand over India this time.

India and Pakistan will face off in the marquee clash (on February 23) in Dubai, a neutral venue added at the last minute after the BCCI denied sending the Indian Team across the border due to security concerns. Though India’s ODI Team will be upbeat to bring glory home, Pakistan’s record against their arch-rivals in this tournament, having won thrice in five matches, keeps them on their toes.

What works in India’s favour is their brilliant record against Pakistan at the venue, where they dominated them throughout, barring one loss (by ten wickets) during the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Although Amir calls Team India his all-time favourite, he feels they will struggle to maintain their winning run against Pakistan, with the Champions Trophy starting February 19.

"The way Pakistan has played recently — defeating Australia in Australia and then beating South Africa — shows their strength, especially in overseas conditions. Considering their recent performances, I think Pakistan will have the upper hand against India.

“However, India has always been my favourite in big tournaments. But the Indian team is under pressure and facing severe criticism due to their recent defeats," Amir said, as quoted by Times of India.

Amir on Bumrah’s absence

India will be without Jasprit Bumrah for their Champions Trophy 2025 match against Pakistan, per the latest reports. Bumrah is nursing a back injury he suffered midway through the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney, after which he remained out of action.

The Indian seamer is currently getting treated for the same at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, with the BCCI and the selection committee monitoring his fitness update before announcing the final 15 for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

"It will be a huge loss to India if Bumrah isn't there. He has been a top bowler for India, leading the pack from the front. Without him, the Indian bowling attack is reduced to 40-50 per cent of its strength," Amir said of Bumrah's absence.

Meanwhile, several reports also suggest that BCCI could pick Bumrah in the preliminary squad, holding onto it till the deadline before making a final call on his Champions Trophy participation.

(With inputs from agencies)