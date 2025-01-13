The two-time winners, Australia, announced their preliminary 15-man Champions Trophy 2025 squad on Monday (Jan 13), including two seasoned pacers, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, who recently suffered injuries. The reigning world champions have named an all-rounder-heavy team for the first showpiece event of the year, with Matthew Short and Aaron Hardie earning their maiden call-up for an ICC tournament.

Advertisment

Australia squad for Champions Trophy 2025 -

Pat Cummins (captain), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa

More to follow...