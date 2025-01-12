Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) have named India batter Shreyas Iyer as their new skipper. The announcement came on Sunday (Jan 12) through a press release by the IPL team. The tournament is expected to start on March 21.

Advertisment

Iyer new PBKS skipper

"I am honoured that the team has reposed its faith in me. I am looking forward to working again with coach [Ricky] Ponting," Iyer said in the release. "The team looks strong, with a great mix of potential and proven performers. I hope to repay the faith shown by the management to deliver our maiden title."

Also Read: Vijay Hazare Trophy matches: Karun Nair, scoring at average of 664, hits 5th ton in seven games for Vidarbha

Advertisment

PBKS' coach Ricky Pointing also backed the decision to appoint Iyer as the captain and said: "Shreyas has a great mind for the game. His proven capabilities as captain will enable the team to deliver."

"I have enjoyed my time with Iyer in the past in IPL, and I look forward to working with him again. With his leadership and the talent in the squad, I am excited about the seasons ahead," Ponting added.

Iyer was bought by PBKS at the IPL mega auction 2025 for a whopping INR 26.75 crore (US $3.18 million approx) as one of the most expensive buys in the league history. Punjab outbid Delhi Capitals for Iyer—a team for which the India batter has played in the past.

Advertisment

Ahead of the auction, Iyer was with Kolkata Knight Riders from 2022 and 2024 and served as the skipper. Under Iyer, KKR became the IPL 2024 champion. Iyer is one of only eight captains to win an IPL trophy, and he would like to add another with PBKS, which have never won one.

This season, Iyer also led Mumbai to India's domestic T20 tournament Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) title.