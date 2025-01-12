The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to start from March 23, instead of earlier proposed date of March 14. The development was confirmed by Board on Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice president Rajiv Shukla in a conversation with news agency ANI.

Shukla made the comments after the BCCI Special General Meeting (SGM) on Sunday (Jan 12) during which the new secretary and treasurer were also elected.

#WATCH | Mumbai: BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla says, "Devajit Saikia elected new BCCI secretary and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia elects as BCCI treasurer...IPL is going to start from 23rd March..." pic.twitter.com/Jd6x7U8Hou — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2025

Devajit Saikia has been named the new BCCI secretary and will replace Jay Shah who became the new ICC chair on December 1. Prabhtej Singh Bhatia will be the new board treasurer.

Saikia takes over Shah as BCCI secretary

Saikia began in administration by serving as general secretary of a cricket club in the northeastern state of Assam under the leadership of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Saikia and Sarma both later served in the Assam state cricket association.

When Sarma was tapped to lead the state, he appointed Saikia his advocate general -- the government's chief legal adviser.

Saikia was a wicketkeeper-batsman with modest returns in first-class cricket where he played four matches for his home state Assam, scoring just 53 runs.

"Devajit Saikia is declared duly elected as the Secretary of BCCI", the BCCI said in a statement. Businessman and state cricket administrator Prabhtej Singh Bhatia has been appointed BCCI treasurer, the board added.

Saikia, 55, succeeds Jay Shah who left the position to become chairman of the International Cricket Council, the global governing body.

Shah's departure last month to become chairman of the ICC prompted the appointment of Saikia, who was already on the BCCI board as interim secretary.

The IPL 2025 will start days after the conclusion of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 which is set to be played from February 19 to March 9 in Pakistan. India, however, will play all its matches including semi-final and final (if qualified) in Dubai, UAE.