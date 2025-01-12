India batter Karun Nair continued his blazing form in domestic 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) tournament with his fifth hundred in seven games. Playing for Vidarbha, Nair has scored 664 runs so far in seven games at an astonishing average of 664 and a highest of 163.

Chasing a target of 292 against Rajasthan, Vidarbha had a brilliant start as the openers Dhruv Shorey and Yash Rathod added 92 runs for the first wicket. After Rathod fell in the 19th over, Nair and Shorey added the remaining 200 runs as Vidarbha won the match by nine wickets and 39 balls to spare.

Shorey scored 118 not out while Nair finished unbeaten on 122 off just 82 balls. This was Nair's fifth ton in seven matches of the VHT.

Karun Nair in red-hot form

He started the tournament with 112 not out against Jammu and Kashmir on December 23 and followed it up with 44 not out against Chhattisgarh three days later. In the next match against Chandigarh, Nair scored 163 not out—his highest in the tournament so far.

In the fourth match against Tamil Nadu, Nair hit 111 not out on December 31 to ring in the New Year in style. In the next VHT match against Uttar Pradesh, Nair scored 112 and was dismissed for the first time in the tournament. He didn't bat in the match against Mizoram before scoring another hundred on Sunday (Jan 12).

Nair, who has the Test highest of 303 not out, is the only India batter to hit triple ton apart from Virender Sehwag, has the highest runs in the ongoing VHT. Thanks to him, Vidarbha will play in the semis against Maharashtra on January 16.

In the other match, Haryana (201/8) beat Gujarat (196 all-out) by two wickets to book the semi-final berth against Karnataka on January 15.