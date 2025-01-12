Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic was left with his jaw dropped after a really high catch was caught at boundary during the BBL T20 match between Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades on Sunday (Jan 12). Djokovic is in the country for year's first grand slam Australia Open which runs from January 12 - 26.

The catch was taken in eighth over Stars' innings when skipper Marcus Stoinis launched a ball from Kane Richardson down the ground. The ball went high in the sky before Tom Rogers caught it right on the boundary rope, leaving Djokovic speechless. Have a look at the video below:

Even @DjokerNole couldn't believe this!



Marcus Stoinis gets caught after hitting a high ball, and Novak Djokovic reacts accordingly! #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/7eaGv3xLza — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2025

Maxwell rescues Stars again

Batting first after losing the toss at Melbourne's Docklands Stadium, Stars were in a pickle at 45/4 in 6.5 overs. The score soon became 75/7 in 11 overs before Maxwell took charge of the innings. He added 81 runs for the eighth wicket with Usama Mir who contributed nothing to the partnership.

The runs came thick and fast and by the time Mir was sent back on the third ball of the 19th over, Stars were at 156. The innings eventually was over for 165 on the last ball of the designated 20 overs. Maxwell top scored with 90 off 52 balls, hitting 10 sixes and four fours.

Chasing the target, Renegades started horribly and could never get going after losing three wickets inside the powerplay. Stars' Mark Steketee was the pick of the bowlers with the figures of 5/17 in four overs while Joel Paris took 3/13 in his four overs.

Peter Siddle and Beau Webster took one wicket each as Stars completed a comfortable 42-run win to jump from last place to fourth position on the points table.

Stars now have eight points with four wins and five losses from nine games while Sydney Sixers sit atop with 11 points with five wins from eight games.