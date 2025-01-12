The Big Bash League T20 match between Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars saw Aussie batter Glenn Maxwell hit a monstrous 122-metre six on Sunday (Jan 11). Playing for Stars, Maxwell top-scored with 52-ball 90, hitting 10 sixes and four fours in his inning.

The six came on the second ball of the 17th over of the first innings when Maxwell smacked a length ball from Renegades' Kane Richardson towards the cow corner. Have a look at the shot below:

122 METRES!



Maxwell leads Stars to 165

Batting first after losing the toss at Melbourne's Docklands Stadium, Stars were in a pickle at 45/4 in 6.5 overs. The score soon became 75/7 in 11 overs before Maxwell took charge of the innings. He added 81 runs for the eighth wicket with Usama Mir who contributed nothing to the partnership.

The runs came thick and fast and by the time Mir was sent back on the third ball of the 19th over, Stars were at 156. The innings eventually was over for 165 on the last ball of the designated 20 overs.

Apart from Maxwell, opener Ben Duckett scored 21 off 14 balls, skipper Marcus Stoinis hit 18 off 10 balls and all-rounder Beau Webster contributed 15 off 18 balls.

For Renegades, Fergus O'Neill took 2/16 in four overs. spinner Adam Zampa, Tom Rogers and Richardson also took two wickets each in the innings. Englishman Jacob Bethell bowled one over and took one wicket for two runs as well.

Going into the match, Stars were last on the eight-team points table with just three wins and five losses in eight games. They were tied with Adelaide Strikers, Renegades and Perth Scorchers with six points apiece mid-way in the tournament.

Sydney Sixers currently lead the BBL points table with 11 points from five wins and two losses in eight games. One of their games ended with no result.