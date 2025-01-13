Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming the global job market, with the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Future of Jobs Report 2025 highlighting both opportunities and challenges.

Based on insights from over 1,000 employers across 55 economies, the report predicts significant job creation alongside widespread displacement.

While half of all employers plan to restructure their operations around AI, 40 per cent expect to reduce their workforce in roles that can be automated. Clerical and secretarial positions, such as administrative assistants, ticket clerks and cashiers, are among those most vulnerable to automation in the coming years.

Growing demand for human-centric roles

Despite these challenges, industries requiring human oversight and expertise are set to thrive. Sectors like delivery, construction, food processing and farming are projected to expand. Additionally, roles in the care economy—including nursing, social work, and personal care—will grow as these professions demand an irreplaceable human touch.

Urgency of upskilling for the future

The WEF warns that 39 per cent of current skills will become outdated by 2030, emphasising the need for workers to adapt. While this marks an improvement from the pandemic’s peak of 57 per cent, it underscores the growing demand for proficiency in AI, big data and software development.

IT specialists in robotics, autonomous systems and renewable energy technologies are poised to excel in this evolving landscape.

Economic pressures add complexity

The report also highlights broader challenges reshaping global labour markets. Rising costs of living could eliminate 1.6 million jobs, while trade restrictions and economic hurdles may further strain workforce dynamics. However, many lost roles are expected to be replaced as industries adapt. Despite the disruptions, the WEF projects a net increase of 78 million jobs globally by 2030.