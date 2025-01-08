The World Economic Forum (WEF) released its Future of Jobs Report 2025 on Tuesday (Jan 7), forecasting a significant shift in the global job market. According to the report, by 2030, 170 million new jobs will be created worldwide, while 92 million jobs will be displaced, resulting in a net increase of 78 million jobs.

Advertisment

The report, based on data from over 1,000 companies, identifies the skill gap as the primary challenge to business transformation. Companies are struggling to find the right talent to match evolving technological demands.

Also Read | South Korea: Impeached Prez Yoon’s legal team says willing to comply with warrant ‘only if...’

Top 10 fastest-growing skills by 2030

Advertisment

The WEF report outlines the fastest-growing skills over the next five years, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data leading the charge. These skills are expected to see the highest demand by 2030, followed closely by networks and cybersecurity, which are also critical for navigating the future job market.

Other important skills identified include technological literacy (ranked third), creativity (fourth), resilience, flexibility, and agility (fifth). Curiosity and lifelong learning (sixth), leadership and social influence (seventh), talent management (eighth), analytical thinking (ninth), and environmental stewardship (tenth) round out the top 10 fastest-growing skills.

Also Read | Donald Trump’s inauguration: Which world leaders will attend? Is PM Modi invited?

Advertisment

AI and Big Data lead skill growth



AI and big data are predicted to see the most dramatic rise, with an expected increase of 87 per cent, followed closely by networks and cybersecurity, which are set to grow by 70 per cent. Creative thinking, along with resilience, flexibility, and agility, will see a 66 per cent increase in demand.

While many skills are projected to grow, some traditional abilities are expected to see a decline. 'Dependability and attention to detail' will increase by just 12 per cent, while skills like 'reading, writing, and mathematics' are expected to drop by 4 per cent. The decline in 'manual dexterity, endurance and precision' is forecasted at a significant -24 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)