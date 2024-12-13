New Delhi, India

French President Emmanuel Macron appointed veteran centrist François Bayrou as the new prime minister on Friday (Dec 13) following the collapse of the previous government of PM Michel Barnier.

Advertisment

In other news, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a surprise visit to Iraq on Friday (Dec 13) and pledged to work with Baghdad to ensure no resurgence of the Islamic State group after the former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad regime's ouster from Syria.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Who is Francois Bayrou? The new French PM set to battle the political chaos

Advertisment

French President Emmanuel Macron appointed veteran centrist François Bayrou as the new prime minister on Friday (Dec 13) following the collapse of the previous government of PM Michel Barnier.

West Asia crisis: Blinken vows to work with Iraq against IS

Advertisment

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a surprise visit to Iraq on Friday (Dec 13) and pledged to work with Baghdad to ensure no resurgence of the Islamic State group after the former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad regime's ouster from Syria.

Russian airstrike targets Ukraine’s energy system in retaliation for US-supplied missile use

Russia carried out a major aerial strike on Ukraine on Friday (Dec 13) morning, deploying cruise missiles and drones to target energy infrastructure, particularly in the western border regions. The attack is part of a renewed campaign against Ukraine’s electricity network, which has already caused extended power outages for millions of civilians.

'Terrible tragedies': Three Indian students killed in Canada, says New Delhi

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday (Dec 13) that three Indian students were murdered in Canada in the last week or so, adding, it was in touch with the victims' families and the local authorities to ensure a thorough investigation.

Parents of murdered RG Kar doctor slam system after ex-principal gets bail

The parents of the junior doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the Indian city of Kolkata expressed their heartbreak and disappointment after two accused in the case were granted bail on Friday (Dec 13).

India can influence Putin on peace: Estonia FM Margus Tsahkna

Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has emphasised that India can influence Russian President Vladimir Putin for peace as the war in Ukraine enters its third year in 2025.

Drones seen in New Jersey: White House says no proof that sightings pose national security threat

The White House on Friday (Dec 13) said that the United States (US) administration had no evidence that the recent drone sightings in the US state of New Jersey posed a national security or a public safety threat.

Jamaica proposes bill to remove King Charles as head state and become a republic

In the first step to remove King Charles as head state and become a country republic, the Jamaican government presented a bill in parliament on Wednesday (Dec 11) to abolish the constitutional monarchy.

Champions Trophy 2025: ICC approves hybrid model after long saga - Report

The saga surrounding the Champions Trophy 2025 is over as the International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved the hybrid mode, meaning India will not travel to Pakistan for the coveted tournament.

Actor Allu Arjun granted bail from High court in Pushpa 2 stampede case

Actor Allu Arjun has been granted interim bail from the High Court in connection with the death of a woman in Hyderabad. Earlier in the day (Dec 13), the Pushpa 2 actor was arrested in a case filed against him for causing a stampede-like situation that resulted in the death of a woman.