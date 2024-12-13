New Delhi, India

The saga surrounding the Champions Trophy 2025 is over as the International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved the hybrid mode, meaning India will not travel to Pakistan for the coveted tournament. The decision came on Friday (Dec 13) evening through prominent sources as the tournament is finally set to get a green light. On the other hand, the deal also means Pakistan will not travel to India for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Champions Trophy to be held in hybrid model

After a series of meetings in Dubai last week, a deal was struck between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the ICC, meaning neither India nor Pakistan will play in the backyard of their arch-rivals. As part of the deal, PCB is reported to get an added share in revenue. While the venue and the structure of matches remain in limbo, it is reported that one semifinal and the final will be staged in Dubai alongside India’s matches.

However, if India fail to make the knockout stage of the tournament, the entire knockout stage will be hosted by Pakistan.

How will the format work?

With two groups of four teams each, India’s three group stage matches will be hosted in UAE’s Dubai International Stadium according to early reports. The venue will also serve as host for at least one semifinal and the final if India reach the knockout stage. Teams getting drawn with India will have logistical issues to face as they will have to travel between Pakistan and UAE during the tournament.

Apart from Dubai, three other venues for the tournament include Pakistan’s Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi.

If everything goes according to plan, the Champions Trophy is set to start on scheduled dates of February 19 with the final taking place on March 8 in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.