Russia carried out a major aerial strike on Ukraine on Friday (Dec 13) morning, deploying cruise missiles and drones to target energy infrastructure, particularly in the western border regions. The attack is part of a renewed campaign against Ukraine’s electricity network, which has already caused extended power outages for millions of civilians.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia used 93 missiles and over 200 drones in the attack. He added that Ukrainian forces successfully intercepted 81 of the missiles, with 11 downed by F-16 fighter jets. Ukraine’s air force also reported that the attack included hypersonic Kinzhal missiles launched from the air.

“This is Putin’s ‘peace plan’ – destroy everything. This is how he wants negotiations, by terrorising millions of people,” Zelensky said in response to the strikes.

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko praised the efforts of energy workers, saying they were doing everything possible to “minimise negative consequences for the energy system.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called for urgent international support, writing on X: “Russia aims to deprive us of energy. Instead, we must deprive it of the means of terror. I reiterate my call for the urgent delivery of 20 NASAMS, HAWK, or IRIS-T air defence systems.”

Russia’s defence ministry confirmed the attack, describing it as retaliation for Ukraine’s use of US-supplied ATACMS missiles against a southern Russian airfield earlier in the week.

“In response to the use of American long-range weapons, a massive strike was carried out by the Russian armed forces... against critical facilities of Ukraine's fuel and energy infrastructure,” read a statement on Telegram.

Kremlin dismisses the possibility of peace talks

The Kremlin dismissed the possibility of peace talks, saying its conditions for negotiations had not yet been met. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated, “We don’t want a ceasefire; we want peace after our conditions are met and all our goals are achieved.” He also added that speculation about a ceasefire was premature, as the prerequisites for negotiations were not in place.

Watch: Russia-Ukraine War: Trump 'Vehemently' Opposed To Firing ATACMS Deep Into Russia

Peskov also added that United States President-elect Donald Trump’s criticism of Ukraine’s use of US weapons to strike Russian territory aligned with Moscow’s stance. “The statement fully aligns with our position, with our view on the reasons for escalation. It is obvious that Trump understands exactly what is escalating the situation,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

