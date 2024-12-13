Tehran

Both Israel and the incoming Donald Trump administration in the US are mulling strikes on Iranian nuclear sites to prevent the Shi’ite nation from developing a nuclear bomb. The Times of Israel reported citing military officials that there was an opportunity for the Israeli Defense Forces to strike Iranian nuclear facilities after the weakening of Iranian proxy groups in the Middle East and the dramatic fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria.

Advertisment

The IDF is worried that a weakened Iran may now expedite its nuclear development programme to maintain deterrence.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Friday that President-elect Donald Trump was keeping open the possibility of launching pre-emptive strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, a move inconsistent with the American policy of using diplomacy and sanctions to exert pressure on Tehran.

Trump allies and cabinet members also believe that strikes are possible given the decimation of regime proxy militias Hezbollah and Hamas in the region as well as the ouster of Assad from Syria.

Advertisment

Also read: Man dies by suicide, tags Musk and Trump in last post, accuses wife of harassment

During recent calls, Trump has reportedly told Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu that he is most worried about the prospect of Tehran getting a nuclear bomb; however, he wants to avoid the involvement of the US military in any conflict as well. As per the WSJ report, the Trump team has devised a “maximum pressure 2.0” strategy against the theocratic regime, with the administration now open to taking military actions.

The new plan may include sending more US military personnel to the West Asian region and selling more arms to Israel, including bunker-busting bombs.

Advertisment

Watch: Russia-Ukraine War: Trump 'Vehemently' Opposed To Firing ATACMS Deep Into Russia

Earlier on Thursday, Trump said during an interview that he could go to war with Iran because Tehran plotted to assassinate him. “Anything can happen,” he said. “It’s a very volatile situation.”

According to officials cited by the WSJ, Trump contemplated launching strikes on Iran during the end of this first term as well.

(With inputs from agencies)