Paris, France

Advertisment

French President Emmanuel Macron appointed veteran centrist François Bayrou as the new prime minister on Friday (Dec 13) following the collapse of the previous government of PM Michel Barnier.

Who is François Bayrou?

A prominent figure in French centrist politics, Bayrou has long been a key player in national affairs. His appointment comes after Barnier’s government fell. Notably, Bayrou was widely regarded as the leading candidate for the role.

Advertisment

On Friday morning, Bayrou, 73, met with Macron for nearly two hours. Initial reports suggested the meeting was tense, casting doubt on Bayrou’s chances. However, he was ultimately chosen and will now be tasked with assembling a cabinet capable of working with a divided parliament to pass the 2025 budget.

Bayrou leads the centrist MoDem party, part of Macron’s parliamentary alliance. His political experience is seen as essential in navigating the current challenges, especially as no single party holds a majority in the National Assembly.

Political background and experience

Advertisment

Bayrou has been the mayor of Pau, a city in the Pyrenees, since 2014. The 76-year-old has been a close ally of Macron since the latter’s rise to power in 2017.

He has run for the French presidency three times, representing the centre. His closest attempt was in 2007 when he secured nearly 19 per cent of the vote, finishing third.

Also read: Francois Bayrou is new prime minister of France, announces President Macron

Earlier in his career, Bayrou served as education minister from 1993 to 1997, having started as a teacher of classical languages. Briefly, in 2017, he held the role of justice minister under Macron but resigned following allegations of misuse of European Parliament funds. Though Bayrou was eventually acquitted, several colleagues were convicted, and an appeal against his acquittal is ongoing.

Bayrou is the fourth prime minister appointed this year, which reflects the political instability in France. In a government reliant on cooperation, Bayrou’s relationships with both the left and right could prove vital.

Interestingly, Bayrou has maintained a respectful relationship with Marine Le Pen, leader of the populist right. He once supported her right to run for the presidency by helping her gather the necessary endorsements, arguing it was a matter of democratic principle.

(With inputs from agencies)