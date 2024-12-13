Damascus, Syria

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a surprise visit to Iraq on Friday (Dec 13) and pledged to work with Baghdad to ensure no resurgence of the Islamic State group after the former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad regime's ouster from Syria.

Blinken visited Iraq just after leaving Turkey and met Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

He said he told Sudani of "our commitment to working with Iraq on security and always working for Iraq's sovereignty, to make sure that that is strengthened and preserved".

"I think this is a moment as well for Iraq to reinforce its sovereignty as well as its stability, security and success going forward," he further added.

Syria celebrates 'Friday of victory'

Meanwhile, in Syria, people celebrated the "Friday of victory" after Assad's ouster with thousands taking to the streets across multiple cities.

Head of the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), Abu Mohammed al-Jolani called on Syrians "to go to the streets to express their joy" on Friday to mark "the victory of the blessed revolution".

Interim Prime Minister Mohammed al-Bashir addressed the crowd outside Damascus' landmark Umayyad Mosque and said ‘It is the birth of a nation’.

People in the crowd were seen raising the Syrian flag and chanting "The Syrian people are one!"

A 52-year-old Syrian man Khalil Rimo told news agency AFP, "I still feel like I'm dreaming".

"I still can't believe that I'm standing next to the Umayyad Mosque... and there are no government thugs," he further added.

"We are gathering because we're happy Syria has been freed, we're happy to have been liberated from the prison in which we lived," another Syrian told AFP.

Israel to 'remain' in buffer zone

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz ordered the country's military on Friday (Dec 13) to "prepare to remain" throughout the winter in the United Nations (UN)-patrolled buffer zone at the Israel-Syria border.

Israel captured the buffer zone on Sunday (Dec 8) just after Assad's ouster. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has seized the buffer zone as a "defensive measure" amid the uncertainties in the area.

Iraq awaits 'actions, not just words'

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said that his country was expecting "tangible actions" from Syria's new Islamist-led rulers to ensure stability after Assad's ouster.

(With inputs from agencies)