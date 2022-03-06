Top 10 world news: Macron and Putin speak for over 1 hour, and more

French President Emmanuel Macron made a fresh phone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday (March 6) and both leaders spoke for 1 hour 45 minutes, said the Elysee. Also, more than 2,500 people were detained at protests on Sunday in 49 cities across Russia against President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, according to an independent Russian-based protest monitoring group.

Click on headlines to read more

Ukraine conflict: Macron calls Putin again, speaks for 1 hour 45 minutes

French President Emmanuel Macron made a fresh phone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday (March 6) and both leaders spoke for 1 hour 45 minutes, said the Elysee.

LIVE | Putin tells Ukraine to stop fighting amid new ceasefire calls

More than 2,500 people were detained at protests on Sunday in 49 cities across Russia against President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, according to an independent Russian-based protest monitoring group.

After Visa, Mastercard suspension, Russia to issue cards using China's UnionPay

After Visa and Mastercard suspended operations, Russian banks said that now they planned to issue cards using China's UnionPay system.

'War is madness, please stop': Pope Francis denounces 'rivers of blood and tears' in Ukraine

Pope Francis on Sunday deplored 'rivers of blood and tears' in Ukraine and rejected Russia's assertion that it was just "a special military operation"

Elon Musk as US President? Here is what people demand

His efforts have led to a massive increase in his fan following. Some even believe that he should be the President of the United States.

'This will be a war crime': Ukraine warns Russia preparing to shell port city Odessa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday (March 6) said Russian forces were preparing to bombard the city of Odessa on Ukraine's Black Sea coast.

Watch: Strange 'alien' like creature found on streets of Sydney amid heavy rainfall

A small, strange-looking creature was found on the streets of Sydney, Australia, and it has baffled biologists. Instagram user Harry Hayes shared a video showing the bizarre-looking creature.

China tells US to pay attention to negative impact of NATO’s continuous expansion on Russia’s security

China has told the United States to pay attention to the negative impact of NATO’s continuous eastward expansion on Russia’s security environment.

London: Hundreds of women march in a bid to end violence and misogyny

Hundreds of women gathered and marched through London, demanding an end to male violence, misogyny and racism.

What is 'cycle of revenge' in South Korea's famously adversarial politics?

South Korea has started voting for a presidential election in the shadow of the pandemic, as up to a million people with COVID-19 are expected to cast ballots during a spike driving one of the world's highest caseloads.