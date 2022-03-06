Watch: Strange 'alien' like creature found on streets of Sydney amid heavy rainfall

A small, strange-looking creature was found on the streets of Sydney, Australia, and it has baffled biologists. Instagram user Harry Hayes shared a video showing the bizarre-looking creature.

According to reports by Ladbible, he was jogging on a Monday morning at the Marrickville suburb of Sydney when he stumbled upon the creature.

In the video, he can be seen poking the creature with a stick. However, it remains unmoved.

While speaking to Ladbible, he said, "My gut says it's some kind of embryo but with Covid, World War III, and the floods (going on right now) this could very well be an alien."

As of now, no academic has been able to identify the creature.

The creature was found amid extreme weather conditions in Australia. A severe storm system has pummelled Australia, causing evacuations, power outages and school closures.

One of the locals was quoted by Reuters as saying: "The last three months we've just reached absorption point on the water, on the land. So it can't take anymore water. That's one of the biggest problems we have at the moment. Just a very wet summer."

Australia's emergency services Thursday ordered 200,000 people to flee from the path of a wild storm.

