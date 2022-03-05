What is 'Heardle'? Here's what you need to know about new viral game  

A new game called 'Heardle' seems to be taking netizens by storm. It seems to be inspired by Wordle's winning formula.

Heardle’s creators describe it as: "Like Wordle but for music."

This new game borrows a lot from Wordle, such as players only get six guesses and the puzzle refreshes every 24 hours.

"A respectful homage to Wordle, with a musical twist," says the game's description.

Also Read: Cutting back on final drink of day can help improve brain health, says study

"Each Heardle is randomly plucked from a list of the most-streamed songs in the past decade. Much love (and all the relevant copyright) to all the artists featured," it added.

It uses Tailwind, Noto Serif Display, Soundcloud, Svelte, Noto Sans, IconSVG, autocomplete.js, and Vercel.

The game’s creators, Omakase, describe themselves as "music fans that love designing and building cool things—things like Heardle!"

Also Read: Study finds new evidence to prove women more susceptible to Alzheimer's disease

In each round, players get to hear snippets of three seconds of a song and attempt to name the tune by each snippet of tune played. An incorrect or skipped guess results in the next three seconds being added to the audio clip.

The players can type their answers into an auto-filled pop-up box, which presents a list of auto-filled songs and artist choices. So, misspellings are not an issue.

(With inputs from agencies)