Cutting back on final drink of day can help improve brain health, says study

If a study is to be believed, cutting back on the final drink of the day can help improve brain health substantially.

With each additional drink, the negative effects of alcohol consumption grow stronger, suggest scientists.

The findings of the research, which took into account more than 36,000 adults, were published in the ‘Nature Communications’ journal.

Also Read: Study finds new evidence to prove women more susceptible to Alzheimer's disease

Dr Remi Daviet, study’s first author, who is based at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said, “There is some evidence that the effect of drinking on the brain is exponential. So, one additional drink in a day could have more of an impact than any of the previous drinks that day. That means that cutting back on that final drink of the night might have a big effect in terms of brain ageing.”

The more a person drinks the smaller their brain gets and there was also less connectivity in the white matter of the brain, the study found.

Also Read: Dino predator Tyrannosaurus rex may have three species, not one, says study

Even the modest levels of drinking, like a few glasses of wine a week, appeared to be risky.

The study used a dataset of MRI scans of adults in the UK Biobank to come up with the findings.

(With inputs from agencies)