Study finds new evidence to prove women more susceptible to Alzheimer's disease

In a recent study, experts have found evidence to prove why women are twice as likely as men to develop Alzheimer's disease.

The epidemiological studies done earlier showed the phenomena but the cause of it was unclear.

The new study was published in the journal 'Nature'.

Also Read: Dino predator Tyrannosaurus rex may have three species, not one, says study

The study, which has been led by Prof Keqiang Ye of the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, seems to have unraveled the mystery.

It had been a puzzle for mankind for decades.

Integrating earlier studies, the team established the theory that the C/EBPb/AEP pathway was the core factor driving the pathogenesis of neurodegenerative diseases.

"Based on this theory, our team searched for female hormones that are dramatically changed during menopause and tested which hormone selectively activates the C/EBPb/AEP pathway," said Prof Ye.

Also Read: After burn hazard, Fitbit recalls 1.7 million 'Ionic' smartwatches

The team identified follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) as the major pathogenic factor.

"During menopause, the serum concentration of FSH strongly increases, binding to the cognate FSH receptor on neurons and activating the C/EBPb/AEP pathway. This resulted in Ab and Tau pathologies, leading to the development of AD," said Dr Zaidi Mone, study’s co-corresponding author and tenured professor at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York.

The researchers employed many methods to demonstrate the findings.

(With inputs from agencies)