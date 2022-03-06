Ukraine conflict: Macron calls Putin again, speaks for 1 hour 45 minutes

French President Emmanuel Macron made a fresh phone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday (March 6) and both leaders spoke for 1 hour 45 minutes, said the Elysee.

A presidential official was quoted by AFP as saying that the call came at Macron's request. This is the fourth time leaders of both countries have spoken with each other since Russia's Ukrain invasion on February 24.

It came after a tense call on March 3 which the Elysee said had left Macron feeling "the worst is to come" in Ukraine with Putin intent on seizing "the whole" of the country.

Appeals to stop war are coming from worldover. On Sunday, Pope Francis denounced 'rivers of blood and tears' in Ukraine

"War is madness, please stop," the pope said.

He rejected Russia's assertion that Ukraine attack was a special military operation.

"In Ukraine rivers of blood and tears are flowing. This is not only a military operation but a war which sows death, destruction and misery," the pope said in his weekly address to crowds gathered in St. Peter's Square.

Pope repeated his demand that humanitarian corridors must be established in the warzone.

"In that martyred country the need for humanitarian assistance is growing by the hour," the pope said, speaking from a window overlooking the square. "Let common sense prevail, let us return to the respect of international law."

There were many more people than normal gathered infront of St. Peter's Basilica for the pope's Sunday appearance, with some holding aloft multi-coloured peace flags as well as the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)