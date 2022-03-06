Elon Musk as US President? Here is what people demand

After helping war-torn Ukraine, SpaceX chief Elon Musk has been in news even more. He has garnered lots of traction for helping Ukrainians. Not just this, but he also took on the US President Joe Biden when he posted about jobs being created by Ford and General Motors.

His efforts have led to a massive increase in his fan following. Some even believe that he should be the President of the United States.

"Elon Musk should run for President in 2028," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, "I’m starting to think Elon Musk would make one hell of a great president of the United States. Anybody else feel the same way?"

Here are some of the tweets:

Too bad @elonmusk Is from South Africa, he would make a phenomenal president in 2028 right after DJT. — Tom Norton For Congress (MI-02) (@ForNorton) March 2, 2022 ×

I’m starting to think Elon Musk would make one hell of a great president of the United States. Anybody else feel the same way? — terry l. (@dubsndoo) February 27, 2022 ×

Last week Musk announced that Starlink was active in Ukraine and that SpaceX was sending more stations after a Ukrainian government official tweeted asking Musk to provide the embattled country with Starlink stations.

After this, he said that he will not block Russian news on his Starlink satellite broadband service "unless at a gunpoint."

This came in as Musk said that the service has been told by some governments, not Ukraine, to block Russian news sources. "We will not do so unless at 'gunpoint', sorry to be a free speech absolutist," he wrote in a tweet.

It was reported Monday that Ukraine had received donated satellite internet, terminals from Starlink, but an internet security researcher warned these could be targeted by the Russians.

Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov thanks Starlink for "keeping our cities connected and emergency services saving lives!". However, he added, that due to Russian attacks on infrastructure, the country needs generators to maintain Starlink's service.

