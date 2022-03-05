Elon Musk says will not block Russian news on Starlink 'unless at gunpoint'

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said that he will not block Russian news on his Starlink satellite broadband service "unless at a gunpoint."

This came in as Musk said that the service has been told by some governments, not Ukraine, to block Russian news sources. "We will not do so unless at 'gunpoint', sorry to be a free speech absolutist," he wrote in a tweet.

Starlink has been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news sources. We will not do so unless at gunpoint.



Sorry to be a free speech absolutist. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2022 ×

Earlier, Musk had warned that his company's satellite broadband service could be the next "target" of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

"Important warning: Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine, so probability of being targeted is high. Please use with caution," Musk tweeted.

Last week Musk announced that Starlink was active in Ukraine and that SpaceX was sending more stations after a Ukrainian government official tweeted asking Musk to provide the embattled country with Starlink stations.

It was reported Monday that Ukraine had received donated satellite internet, terminals from Starlink, but an internet security researcher warned these could be targeted by the Russians.

Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov thanks Starlink for "keeping our cities connected and emergency services saving lives!". However, he added, that due to Russian attacks on infrastructure, the country needs generators to maintain Starlink's service.

(With inputs from agencies)