London: Hundreds of women march in a bid to end violence and misogyny

Hundreds of women gathered and marched through London, demanding an end to male violence, misogyny and racism. The women were seen chanting and carrying signs which read "Women's rights are human rights" and "Girls just wanna have equal rights."

Million Women Rise supporters walked from Charing Cross police station to Scotland Yard.

The protest come in just a few days before International Women's Day. Many women were seen wearing red. As per them, it symbolised the blood of women who have died because of violence from men.

Sabrina Qureshi, the founder and coordinator of Million Women Rise, in a report by BBC said, "We need change. From the disproportionate number of police officers who are offenders against women, to the clear back-slapping culture of hate, evidenced from the locker room to social media."

Million Women Rise 2022, London, 5th March

The start of the march at Charing Cross Police Station

"We demand accountability. We demand a total overhaul and rethink of what and who the police are for."

As per Qureshi, the movement aimed to "go to the police front door."

She further mentioned that the protest was also against the abduction, rape and murder of Sarah Everard by a serving police officer. This case highlights the collapse in women's trust in the police.

The policeman who killed Sarah Everard was deployed to the Parliamentary Estate five times in the past year, even after incidents of criminal nature.

Wayne Couzens has been jailed for lifetime last week after he abducted, raped and murdered a London woman, Sarah Everard.

The 33-year-old woman was heading back home from her friend’s house in Clapham in South London on March 03 when she went missing.

It was later revealed that she was abducted, raped and murdered by Couzens, who had served as a policeman.

