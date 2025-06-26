/Top 10 world news: Khamenei claims victory in war; Axiom-4 Mission crew reaches ISS, and more

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday (June 26) days after the Israel-Iran ceasefire, said that Iran delivered a "heavy slap to the US's face", adding that America gained no achievement from this war.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday (June 26) days after the Israel-Iran ceasefire, said that Iran delivered a "heavy slap to the US's face", adding that America gained no achievement from this war. In a post on X, Khamenei said that Iran attacked and inflicted damage on the Al-Udeid Air Base, a key US base in the region.

Shubhanshu Shukla, Group Captain in the Indian Air Force, became the first Indian to reach the International Space Station (ISS), marking a historic milestone for India’s space ambitions. Part of the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), Shukla addressed the nation from the ISS on Thursday, saying, “It is a privilege to be among the few who have had the chance to see Earth from such a vantage point.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (June 26) thanked US President Donald Trump for his "heartfelt support" for Israel and the Jewish people as Israel, and Iran engaged in a full-blown war in the last two weeks. After a 12-day war, Trump this week announced an Israel-Iran ceasefire after attacking Tehran's nuclear facilities.

Israeli government spokesman David Mencer accused Hamas of looting aid entering Gaza, adding that the Palestinian militant group is “on its last legs”. He also said that Iran’s nuclear programme had been “set back by many years” following the US and Israeli strikes. This comes as Tel Aviv halted aid supplies to Gaza for two days to prevent them from being looted by Hamas, an official said on Thursday (Jun 26).

Moments after United States Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, addressed the media on Thursday morning (June 26) at the Pentagon on the strikes on Iran, US President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social saying, “One of the greatest, most professional, and most ‘confirming’ News Conferences I have ever seen! The Fake News should fire everyone involved in this Witch Hunt, and apologize to our great warriors, and everyone else!”

A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist was killed on Thursday (June 26) in a gunfight with security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, and three of his associates remain stuck in the dense Bihali forest of Basantgarh.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday (Jun 26) said that India refused to sign the joint declaration at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in China over concerns that terrorism was not included in the document.

In a significant enforcement action, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) launched an operation codenamed “Operation Deep Manifest”, targeting the illegal import of Pakistani-origin goods routed through third countries, primarily via Dubai, UAE.

While the world may be cheering Zohran Mamdani the Democratic candidate for the New York mayor’s post, actress-turned BJP MP Kangana Ranaut doesn’t seem too impressed with him. Ranaut in a recent post on Instagram claimed Mamdani “sounds more Pakistani than Indian.”