/'We just went through HELL': Israeli PM Netanyahu thanks Trump for his 'incredible support' during Israel-Iran war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (June 26) thanked US President Donald Trump for his "heartfelt support" for Israel and the Jewish people as Israel, and Iran engaged in a full-blown war in the last two weeks. After a 12-day war, Trump this week announced an Israel-Iran ceasefire after attacking Tehran's nuclear facilities.

The Israeli prime minister said that he looks forward to continue working with Trump to "defeat common enemies" and free hostages.

"Thank you @realDonaldTrump. I was deeply moved by your heartfelt support for me and your incredible support for Israel and the Jewish people," Netanyahu said in a post on X.

He added, "I look forward to continue working with you to defeat our common enemies, liberate our hostages and quickly expand the circle of peace."

Meanwhile, Trump on Wednesday took to Truth Social, a day after he announced the ceasefire, saying that Bibi and he just went through hell together, fighting a "very tough and brilliant longtime enemy of Israel, Iran."

"Anybody else would have suffered losses, embarrassment, and chaos! Bibi Netanyahu was a WARRIOR, like perhaps no other Warrior in the History of Israel, and the result was something that nobody thought was possible, a complete elimination of potentially one of the biggest and most powerful Nuclear Weapons anywhere in the World, and it was going to happen, SOON!," he said.

Trump added that they were fighting for the survival of Israel "literally", and there is nobody in Israel's history that fought harder or more competently than Bibi Netanyahu.

'Witch Hunt'

Trump then continued to express support for Netanyahu, saying that Israel is continuing its "ridiculous witch hunt" against their "great wartime prime minister".

"Despite all of this, I just learned that Bibi has been summoned to Court on Monday for the continuation of this long-running, (He has been going through this “Horror Show” since May of 2020 – Unheard of!," the US president wrote.

He stressed that this is the first time a sitting Israeli prime minister has ever been on trial, a "politically motivated case, “concerning cigars, a Bugs Bunny doll, and numerous other unfair charges” in order to do him great harm. "

Calling it a "witch hunt", Trump said that Netanyahu deserves much better than this and so does the state of Israel.