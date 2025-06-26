Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday (June 26) days after the Israel-Iran ceasefire, said that Iran delivered a "heavy slap to the US's face", adding that America gained no achievement from this war. In a post on X, Khamenei said that Iran attacked and inflicted damage on the Al-Udeid Air Base, a key US base in the region. This comes more than 24 hours after Israel-Iran war ended after Trump announced ceasefire between the two countries.

"The Islamic Republic delivered a heavy slap to the US’s face. It attacked and inflicted damage on the Al-Udeid Air Base, which is one of the key US bases in the region," Khamenei wrote on X after his televised message will be released in minutes.

Khamenei warned the US, saying that such an action "can be repeated in the future too, and America will definitely pay a heavy price.

"The fact that the Islamic Republic has access to key US centers in the region and can take action whenever it deems necessary is a significant matter. Such an action can be repeated in the future too. Should any aggression occur, the enemy will definitely pay a heavy price," the Iranian leader said.

Claiming victory for the Israel-Iran war, Khamenei further stressed that the US entered the war because it felt that Israel would be completely destroyed without it.

"My congratulations on our dear Iran’s victory over the US regime. The US regime entered the war directly because it felt that if it didn’t, the Zionist regime would be completely destroyed. It entered the war in an effort to save that regime but achieved nothing," he added.

He offered congratulations on the victory over the "fallacious Zionist regime."

He claimed that Israel was practically knocked out and "crushed" under the blows of the Islamic Republic.